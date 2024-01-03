en English
Age Verification Laws Spark VPN Searches and User Blocks on Adult Sites

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
In a defining moment for adult content consumption in the United States, new age verification laws have led to increased searches for VPNs in states like Montana and North Carolina. This rise can be traced back to adult platforms implementing measures to comply with these new regulations. Starting from the first day of 2024, they are now obligated to verify the ages of visitors, with some sites requesting copies of government issued IDs and others blocking access in certain regions entirely.

Aylo’s Approach to Age Verification

Popular adult content websites owned by Aylo, formerly known as MindGeek, including Pornhub, Brazzers, Redtube, and YouPorn, have opted for a different approach. They have decided to block users from Montana and North Carolina instead of going through the controversial and privacy-invasive process of ID verification. Residents of these states are greeted with a video message from performer Cherie DeVille, who advocates for device-based user identification as a preferable alternative to submitting personal IDs. The message emphasizes the twofold goal of this method: protecting both privacy and children. This policy echoes what users in other states with similar laws encounter on Pornhub.

The Rise of Age Verification Laws

The trend of age verification laws began with Louisiana early in 2023 and has since spread to states including Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi, Virginia, and Texas. North Carolina’s law also includes a mandate for computer science classes in high schools. While Aylo-owned sites have chosen to block access, other adult platforms are verifying ages through third-party services. For example, Pornhub uses a digital driver’s license wallet app in Louisiana, where its traffic plummeted by 80% following the enforcement of the verification law.

Another Setback for Aylo

This development is another setback for Aylo, which faced a hefty $1.8 million fine in December for hosting content featuring sex trafficking victims. The current situation underscores the challenges adult content platforms face in balancing privacy concerns, legal obligations, and business interests. With the rise of age verification laws in various U.S. states and overseas, these platforms are tasked with finding effective and privacy-respecting solutions to comply with these regulations and continue their operations.

United States
