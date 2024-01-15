Ag is Everyone's Business: Uniting Highland County's Business and Agricultural Communities

On March 1, the Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host the 12th edition of the Ag is Everyone's Business event, set at the scenic Boeckmann Farms. Ag is Everyone's Business aims to bridge the gap between the business community and the county's leading industry, agriculture. The event, headlined by agricultural commodities expert and media personality, Shawn Hackett, is a promising convergence of the county's business and agricultural communities.

Shawn Hackett: A Glimpse Into the Mind of an Ag Commodities Expert

Shawn Hackett, a respected authority on agricultural commodities and financial risk management, is renowned for his ability to develop innovative indicator-based agricultural commodity price forecasting tools. His research is a blend of intricate domains such as climate, currencies, geopolitics, and global capital flows, contributing to the uniqueness of his price forecasting capabilities. Hackett's knack for simplifying complex concepts into understandable content has made him a sought-after voice in the agricultural commodities field. His insights are regularly shared through the Hackett Agricultural Report and Hackett Dairy Report, both subscription-based publications.

Ag is Everyone's Business: Bridging the Gap Between Agriculture and Business

The Ag is Everyone's Business event is a platform for the business community of Highland County to interact with the county's top industrial sector, agriculture. With tickets priced at $25, the event offers attendees the opportunity to engage in enlightening presentations, enjoy a locally catered lunch served by local FFA Chapter members and participate in networking opportunities. Melanie Wilt, Founder and CEO of Shift-ology Communication, will also be addressing the attendees.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Weather, Geopolitics, and More on Agricultural Prices

Amidst the event's networking and learning opportunities, Hackett is expected to delve into how weather, geopolitics, and other factors influence agricultural prices. This insightful discussion is likely to offer attendees a rare glimpse into the intricate dynamics of agricultural commodities pricing, providing a deeper understanding of the industry's financial underpinnings. As the agricultural industry continues to evolve, such insights are becoming more crucial, making the Ag is Everyone's Business event a must-attend for anyone connected to Highland County's business and agricultural communities.