en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

After School Satan Club’s Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
After School Satan Club’s Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee

The inaugural session of the After School Satan Club at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova, Tennessee, ignited a wave of protest despite faith and education leaders acknowledging their legal obligation to permit the club’s meeting. The demonstration, orchestrated by Charlotte Bergmann and attended by dozens, sought to urge the school district to comply with the law and leave the matter in the hands of divine intervention.

Protest Overshadows First Meeting

The club’s introduction was met with a significant protest that surpassed initial expectations. Protesters gathered outside the school, expressing their dissent for the club established by The Satanic Temple. While the club’s establishment was denounced by faith and education leaders last month, they acknowledged their legal obligation to permit the club’s meeting.

A Nontheistic Approach

The Satanic Temple, host of the club, is a nontheistic religion that views Satan as a symbolic figure representing the rejection of tyranny and the celebration of human intellect and spirit. They made a point to clarify that their activities do not aim to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, they are designed to encourage a scientific and rational worldview. The children who attended the first club meeting reportedly had a positive experience.

A Counterpart to the Good News Club

Chimneyrock Elementary School also hosts the Good News Club, a Christian evangelical Bible club that meets before school hours. The After School Satan Club’s introduction offers a contrasting perspective, promoting activities such as science projects, community service projects, puzzles and games, and arts and crafts.

Despite the protest, the first meeting of the After School Satan Club proceeded, leaving a notable impression on the school district and raising questions about the future implications of its establishment.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
23 seconds ago
Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits
Cuivre River State Park in Jefferson City, Missouri prepares to pay homage to Black History Month this coming February with the unveiling of two new exhibits. These exhibits will celebrate the legacy of the 62nd U.S. Regiment of Colored Infantry from Lincoln County and the story of Louis Overton, a former enslaved man turned preacher
Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits
Harvard University Delegation Meets Telangana Chief Minister: Discusses Educational Collaborations
1 hour ago
Harvard University Delegation Meets Telangana Chief Minister: Discusses Educational Collaborations
Waltham Forest College Opens Doors to Future Opportunities with Upcoming Event
1 hour ago
Waltham Forest College Opens Doors to Future Opportunities with Upcoming Event
Nigerian Man's Unexpected Opportunity Leads to Early University Entry and First-Class Honors
41 seconds ago
Nigerian Man's Unexpected Opportunity Leads to Early University Entry and First-Class Honors
Protests Erupt as After School Satan Club Convenes in Tennessee Elementary School
51 seconds ago
Protests Erupt as After School Satan Club Convenes in Tennessee Elementary School
Kenyan Students Shine in 2023 KCSE Examinations Despite Challenges
18 mins ago
Kenyan Students Shine in 2023 KCSE Examinations Despite Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
16 seconds
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
54 seconds
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
1 min
Clearfield Lady Bison Triumphs Over Philipsburg-Osceola in High-Scoring Clash
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
16 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
17 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
20 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
21 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
24 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
26 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
42 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app