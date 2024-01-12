After School Satan Club’s Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee

The inaugural session of the After School Satan Club at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova, Tennessee, ignited a wave of protest despite faith and education leaders acknowledging their legal obligation to permit the club’s meeting. The demonstration, orchestrated by Charlotte Bergmann and attended by dozens, sought to urge the school district to comply with the law and leave the matter in the hands of divine intervention.

Protest Overshadows First Meeting

The club’s introduction was met with a significant protest that surpassed initial expectations. Protesters gathered outside the school, expressing their dissent for the club established by The Satanic Temple. While the club’s establishment was denounced by faith and education leaders last month, they acknowledged their legal obligation to permit the club’s meeting.

A Nontheistic Approach

The Satanic Temple, host of the club, is a nontheistic religion that views Satan as a symbolic figure representing the rejection of tyranny and the celebration of human intellect and spirit. They made a point to clarify that their activities do not aim to convert children to any religious ideology. Instead, they are designed to encourage a scientific and rational worldview. The children who attended the first club meeting reportedly had a positive experience.

A Counterpart to the Good News Club

Chimneyrock Elementary School also hosts the Good News Club, a Christian evangelical Bible club that meets before school hours. The After School Satan Club’s introduction offers a contrasting perspective, promoting activities such as science projects, community service projects, puzzles and games, and arts and crafts.

Despite the protest, the first meeting of the After School Satan Club proceeded, leaving a notable impression on the school district and raising questions about the future implications of its establishment.