After New Year, Central Texas Humane Society Overwhelmed with Stray Dogs

In the wake of New Year’s festivities echoing with the crackle of fireworks, the Central Texas Humane Society in Waco, TX, finds itself grappling with a sudden influx of stray dogs. As the shelter opened its doors for the new year, it was met with 15 stray dogs, thrusting the facility’s capacity beyond its comfortable limit of 130 dogs, corresponding to the number of available kennels. Currently, the Humane Society is home to over 170 animals, with the count threatening to tip towards 180.

Adapting to Overflow

To accommodate the overflow, the shelter’s staff has resorted to transforming office space into makeshift triage areas. Brooke Farrell, the Community Relations Director, underscores the critical role of these temporary arrangements in mitigating unnecessary euthanasia—a grim reality faced by many shelters during periods of high intake.

City’s Aid and Public Appeal

In a bid to reunite lost pets with their owners, the City of Waco has rolled out a plan waiving reclaim fees for pets that ran away during the weekend’s celebrations. This fee waiver, valid from Tuesday to Saturday, is hoped to expedite the process of reuniting pets with their owners. In parallel, the Humane Society is also extending a plea for donations and foster parents to help alleviate the strain.

Free Adoptions, Courtesy of Magnolia Network

In a collaborative effort with the Magnolia Network, the Humane Society is offering ten free sponsored adoptions. The first ten visitors to the shelter on Saturday morning at 10 A.M. will be afforded the opportunity to adopt a pet without bearing any fees, a gesture aimed at easing the shelter’s burden while providing a loving home for the animals.