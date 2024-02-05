AffiniPay Revolutionizes Payment Solutions with New In-Person Technology

AffiniPay, a renowned player in professional payment solutions, has taken a bold step forward by introducing their new in-person payment technology. This innovative technology integrates seamlessly with the company's existing products, including LawPay, CPACharge, ClientPay, AffiniPay for Associations, and MyCase, heralding a new era of flexible and efficient payment methods.

Leading Innovation in Payment Solutions

The pioneering technology allows for a variety of payment methods, including contactless debit and credit cards, chip inserts, and digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. The goal is to provide clients with a fast, secure, and efficient payment process that also reduces chargeback risks and ensures compliance during transactions.

Enhancing Client Satisfaction and Efficiency

According to AffiniPay's CEO, Dru Armstrong, this technology is set to revolutionize the way firms operate, offering them unprecedented flexibility that will ultimately enhance client satisfaction. It is also specifically designed to address the challenges faced by smaller law firms and independent attorneys, automating administrative tasks and improving invoicing efficiency to combat the issue of '50% leakage' due to time spent on non-billable activities and underbilling.

Integrating AI into Legal Tech

In a further stride towards innovation, AffiniPay has recently integrated generative AI into its offerings. This includes conversational interfaces for data access and insights, as well as tools for document summarization and text editing. These additions aim to improve efficiency and outcomes for legal businesses and their clients, allowing AffiniPay to scale rapidly as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies.

AffiniPay's relentless pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction, evidenced by their new in-person payment technology and the integration of generative AI, undoubtedly places them at the forefront of the professional payment solutions industry. Their recent achievements underscore the company's commitment to driving growth and efficiency for legal businesses and their clients, promising an exciting future for both AffiniPay and the industry at large.