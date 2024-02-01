Aerospace Industries Association Urges Congress to Revitalize R&D Incentives

In a remarkable move, the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and 31 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have directed an urgent plea to Congress, seeking the swift passage of The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act. At the heart of this appeal is a provision contained within the Act that would allow companies to expense research and development (R&D) costs for the full year, a significant shift from the present method of spreading these expenses over a span of five years.

Impact of Current Taxation on R&D

The current taxation policy has been a thorn in the side of companies, stifling their ability to invest in research. The fallout from this has been severe, with companies reporting layoffs that have hit up to 40% of their workforce. Such drastic reductions have sent ripples through the industry, impacting not only the companies themselves but also the broader economy.

Advocating for Change

Backed by a network of supply chain companies, AIA is advocating for a change in taxation that it believes is crucial for maintaining the United States' national security and economic prominence. It is a shift that they argue will foster innovation, drive job creation, and ultimately strengthen the nation's position in the global aerospace and defense industry.

Pressing for Swift Action

The AIA and the SMEs have reached out to congressional leaders through a letter, urging them to fast-track the vote on the bill. They have underscored the importance of a tax code that is supportive of small businesses and conducive to the progression of new technologies. The letter serves as a reminder of the urgency of this issue and the potential benefits that the Act could bring about, especially in terms of reviving the beleaguered R&D sector.