AEI Panel Breaks Down US Spectrum Policy and WRC Outcomes

On January 22, the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) convened a panel discussion dissecting the United States' approach to spectrum and telecommunications policy, following the recent World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC). The WRC, a critical global event, hosts governments periodically to negotiate radio regulations and harmonize radio frequency spectrum allocations, pivotal for national security and innovation.

US Priorities and Progress

The US's foremost priorities at the WRC included expanding connectivity and fostering innovation, unlocking the potential of the space economy, and safeguarding national defense interests. Significant strides were made to harmonize the spectrum for 5G and set the groundwork for 6G services, while making sure unlicensed services such as Wi-Fi continue to receive support.

Challenges in Spectrum Policy Leadership

Despite the progress, the panel highlighted that the US grapples with challenges in maintaining its leadership in spectrum policy. Other nations are pushing their interests forward and filling the voids left by the US, particularly in the mid-band spectrum. However, certain outcomes from the WRC, such as the harmonization of the lower three gigahertz band for global 5G use, present golden opportunities for the US to recapture lost ground.

Domestic Priorities and Criticisms

Domestically, reauthorizing the Spectrum Auction Authority and conducting comprehensive studies in sync with spectrum management standards remain high on the agenda. The Department of Defense's study on spectrum sharing came under fire for its methodology, sparking calls for more stringent analysis.