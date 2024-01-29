AEG Presents Apologizes for Sleep Token Pre-Sale Glitch

It was a moment of disappointment and frustration for fans of the rock band Sleep Token when a technical glitch led to a pre-sale mishap for their North American The Teeth of God tour. AEG Presents, the promoters behind the anticipated tour, found themselves in the hot seat as fans who had registered for early access to tickets received their pre-sale access codes 24 hours late.

An Unfortunate Turn of Events

The delay meant that countless fans missed the opportunity to purchase tickets for the quickly sold-out shows. The result was a wave of anger and dissatisfaction, widely expressed on social media platforms. The incident highlighted the challenges and pitfalls associated with the ticket pre-sale process, especially in an era where speed and immediacy are crucial.

The Apology from AEG Presents

In light of the incident, AEG Presents sent out an email to fans acknowledging the error. The apology was both a recognition of the company's failure to meet expectations and an admission of letting down the loyal fans and the band. The promoters assured that they had provided codes to every fan who contacted them after the incident. They reiterated their commitment to providing a high-quality experience for fans and artists alike, promising to prevent such mishaps in the future.

The Teeth of God Tour

Despite the pre-sale hiccup, the Sleep Token's tour, featuring support from Empire State Bastard, is expected to be a significant event. The tour includes festival appearances at Sick New World in Las Vegas and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. The tour begins on April 27 at the Sick New World festival and concludes on May 28 with a second show at Toronto's iconic Massey Hall, promising fans a string of memorable performances in various cities.