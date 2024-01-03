en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Advocates Push for Stricter Seismic Building Codes in the Pacific Northwest

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Advocates Push for Stricter Seismic Building Codes in the Pacific Northwest

In the wake of recent seismic activities and the looming threat of the next big earthquake, emergency preparedness advocates in the Pacific Northwest are making a strong case for stricter building codes. Their focus is particularly on new public buildings, with a special emphasis on schools. The goal is not just to ensure these structures withstand major earthquakes but to also serve as reliable post-disaster shelters.

Current Codes vs Proposed Standards

At present, the established codes guarantee that buildings do not succumb to collapse during such natural disasters. However, advocates are pushing for these structures, especially new schools and other essential public buildings, to meet an ‘immediate occupancy’ standard. They argue that this will ensure these buildings can provide indispensable services instantly after a disaster.

Legislative Action and Feasibility Studies

Oregon’s American Institute of Architects chapter is actively seeking legislative action that would mandate such resilience in new school constructions. Simultaneously, Washington’s Emergency Management Division is studying the feasibility of implementing a similar code change across a wider range of public buildings.

Progress Despite Challenges

In Oregon, school districts like Beaverton and Eugene have already taken the initiative to build schools capable of doubling as emergency shelters. Remarkably, they have achieved this at minimal additional cost. However, rallying taxpayer support for these enhancements has proven to be a significant hurdle. Both Washington and Oregon face high earthquake risks due to the Cascadia Subduction Zone and other faults, meaning the urgency for these measures is palpable.

Beyond Building Codes

The push for higher standards is part of a broader conversation about adequate funding and the range of buildings to be included. Both states are considering legislation and studies to address these concerns comprehensively. The ultimate goal is to ensure that when the next big earthquake hits, the Northwest Pacific has not just survived, but is ready to resume normalcy with as little disruption as possible.

0
Education United States Weather
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cranbury Township School District Hunts for New Business Administrator

By Justice Nwafor

Durham Schools Undergo Redistricting: A Move Towards Equity and Diversity

By BNN Correspondents

MasterClass Ushers in the New Year with 40% Subscription Discount

By Dil Bar Irshad

Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress ...
@Education · 5 mins
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress ...
heart comment 0
National Reading Programme in Egypt Celebrates Winners, Promotes Intellectual Growth

By Hadeel Hashem

National Reading Programme in Egypt Celebrates Winners, Promotes Intellectual Growth
Coventry University Unveils Innovative Music Studio in Partnership with Italian Music Academy

By Quadri Adejumo

Coventry University Unveils Innovative Music Studio in Partnership with Italian Music Academy
School Bus Crash in Williamsburg County: Driver and Two Students Hospitalized

By Hadeel Hashem

School Bus Crash in Williamsburg County: Driver and Two Students Hospitalized
NTA Declares Stage I Exam Dates for CUREC 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

NTA Declares Stage I Exam Dates for CUREC 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
41 seconds
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
55 seconds
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
1 min
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
1 min
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
1 min
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
2 mins
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
2 mins
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
2 mins
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
3 mins
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
12 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
14 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
23 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
24 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
33 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
36 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
56 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app