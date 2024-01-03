Advocates Push for Stricter Seismic Building Codes in the Pacific Northwest

In the wake of recent seismic activities and the looming threat of the next big earthquake, emergency preparedness advocates in the Pacific Northwest are making a strong case for stricter building codes. Their focus is particularly on new public buildings, with a special emphasis on schools. The goal is not just to ensure these structures withstand major earthquakes but to also serve as reliable post-disaster shelters.

Current Codes vs Proposed Standards

At present, the established codes guarantee that buildings do not succumb to collapse during such natural disasters. However, advocates are pushing for these structures, especially new schools and other essential public buildings, to meet an ‘immediate occupancy’ standard. They argue that this will ensure these buildings can provide indispensable services instantly after a disaster.

Legislative Action and Feasibility Studies

Oregon’s American Institute of Architects chapter is actively seeking legislative action that would mandate such resilience in new school constructions. Simultaneously, Washington’s Emergency Management Division is studying the feasibility of implementing a similar code change across a wider range of public buildings.

Progress Despite Challenges

In Oregon, school districts like Beaverton and Eugene have already taken the initiative to build schools capable of doubling as emergency shelters. Remarkably, they have achieved this at minimal additional cost. However, rallying taxpayer support for these enhancements has proven to be a significant hurdle. Both Washington and Oregon face high earthquake risks due to the Cascadia Subduction Zone and other faults, meaning the urgency for these measures is palpable.

Beyond Building Codes

The push for higher standards is part of a broader conversation about adequate funding and the range of buildings to be included. Both states are considering legislation and studies to address these concerns comprehensively. The ultimate goal is to ensure that when the next big earthquake hits, the Northwest Pacific has not just survived, but is ready to resume normalcy with as little disruption as possible.