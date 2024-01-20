Adverse Weather Triggers Power Outages in DMV Area: BGE in Action

In the throes of winter, Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) grapples with the fallout of inclement weather—47 active power outages in the DMV area, affecting no less than 1,578 customers, a situation unfolding as of 3:13 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The outage, a direct consequence of recent turbulent weather, has brought the company into a state of heightened alertness and action.

Bracing against the Storm

In an effort to combat the ongoing outages and brace for any additional disruptions the hostile weather might bring, BGE has mobilized an additional 100 contractor crews. The company's stand is clear—proactivity in the face of adversity. It is urging customers to prepare in advance and report any outages promptly, emphasizing that storm conditions can exacerbate the situation by bringing down tree limbs onto power lines and other electrical infrastructure.

Customer Safety is Paramount

With an eye on customer safety, BGE is advising people to keep their distance from fallen overhead power lines. Reports of such incidents, along with power outages or gas odors, should be promptly relayed to BGE at 877-778-2222. The latest updates regarding the outages, including the number of affected customers and their general locations, are being continuously updated on the BGE.com outage map.

Weather Advisory and Impact

The recent wave of outages is part of a larger narrative. The region is under a winter weather advisory, with forecasts predicting snow that has already led to school closures and is expected to impact the Ravens playoffs game. As the snowfall amounts amplify and the weather continues its onslaught, BGE's preparations are being put to the test, underscoring the challenging interplay between weather conditions and electrical supply.