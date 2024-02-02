AdvantageGo and Combined Ratio Solutions Join Forces to Boost Insurtech Landscape

Commercial insurance and reinsurance software provider, AdvantageGo, has strategically partnered with Combined Ratio Solutions, a company specializing in insurance CRM solutions and professional services. This collaboration aims to integrate AdvantageGo's Underwriting Workbench platform with Combined Ratio's IMPACT product suite, providing enriched insights for re/insurance carriers about their assureds and brokers.

Alliance Leverages Underwriting and CRM Expertise

The alliance is designed to enhance the analytical capabilities available to re/insurance carriers, particularly those with limited CRM data on their assureds and/or brokers. By leveraging the combined expertise of AdvantageGo and Combined Ratio Solutions, the partnership seeks to augment underwriter productivity, create opportunities for cross-selling, and support clients in their journey towards digital transformation.

Addressing the Fragmented Insurtech Landscape

In an increasingly fragmented insurtech landscape, insurers are seeking solutions that streamline their operations and enhance their service provider relationships. This partnership signifies a step towards addressing these challenges by prioritizing underwriting efficiency while retaining the importance of agent and broker relationships.

Global Reach of the Strategic Alliance

Both AdvantageGo and Combined Ratio Solutions have a substantial global presence. Combined Ratio is based in the United States, Latin America, and Europe, complementing AdvantageGo's international presence. This alliance is expected to extend the reach of both companies, providing their clients with more comprehensive solutions and services.

Ian Summers, of AdvantageGo, and Michael Jones, of Combined Ratio, have both expressed their enthusiasm for the alliance, stating its potential benefits for the re/insurance markets. The partnership is anticipated to drive innovation in the sector, supporting insurers in their efforts to adapt to the changing landscape and meet the evolving needs of their clients.