Advantage Solutions Divests Food Service Businesses in Strategic Shift

Advantage Solutions, a reputed retail services firm, is carving a new strategic direction by trimming down its portfolio and streamlining operations. As part of this transformation, the company has sold a significant chunk of its food service businesses to Prospect Hill Growth Partners, a Massachusetts-based private equity firm. The deal comes as a part of the company's ongoing reorganization, designed to bolster its balance sheet and refocus resources on its core retail businesses.

Decisive Divestiture Marks a Strategic Shift

The transaction involves the sale of a set of businesses, including Waypoint, KeyImpact, Marlin Connections, Primeline, CSSI, Ettros, Halverson Group, and Coleman, Greear & Associates. However, Advantage Solutions is not entirely stepping out of the sphere. It retains a 7.5% stake in the combined entity and a seat on the board of directors, indicative of a strategic move to maintain a foothold in the industry without the operational burdens.

The company's divestiture strategy has fetched it approximately $100 million, primarily in cash. The proceeds from this sale will be primarily directed towards paying off debt, further strengthening Advantage Solution's financial footing.

Technology Partnerships for Future-Ready Business

Alongside the divestiture, Advantage Solutions has inked deals with two technology companies, Genpact and Tata Consultancy Services. This move underscores the company's commitment to modernizing its IT infrastructure and automating certain business aspects. The collaboration with Genpact will automate back-office processes, while the partnership with Tata Consultancy Services aims to enhance IT support services and hardware management.

A New Chapter in Clayton

Advantage Solutions is not just redefining its business portfolio but also its physical presence. The company is relocating its headquarters from its current location in Irvine, California, to the Commerce Bank Tower in Clayton. The relocation is a physical manifestation of the company's transformation, led by Dave Peacock, the former President of Anheuser-Busch.

Established in 1987, Advantage Solutions employs 75,000 people worldwide and offers an extensive range of administrative, marketing, and sales services for retailers and brands. Its latest strategic moves underscore its commitment to strengthening its core services and setting the stage for sustainable growth in the future.