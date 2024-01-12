en English
Business

Advancing Inclusive Advertising: Paramount and We Are All Human Unveil Industry Study

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Advancing Inclusive Advertising: Paramount and We Are All Human Unveil Industry Study

At the Hispanic Leadership Summit at the United Nations, two distinguished entities – the We Are All Human Foundation and Paramount’s Content For Change initiative – showcased their joint Industry in Progress Study. This initiative’s primary goal is to amplify inclusive advertising, with a particular emphasis on the Hispanic community in the U.S.

Understanding Diversity in Advertising

The Industry in Progress Study, spearheaded by Paramount Advertising’s Audience Impact and Intelligence team, aims to delve into the core of diversity in advertising. The intent is to wield data as a powerful tool to address disparities that adversely affect marginalized groups, including the Hispanic community.

Current Representation of U.S. Hispanics

Present findings highlight a significant disparity. Hispanic representation in video ads stands at a mere 5%, a figure that starkly contrasts with their 20% share of the U.S. population. This disproportion underscores the need for a more inclusive and representative advertising landscape. Hispanic consumers are not merely seeking representation; they yearn for a genuine reflection of their community, culture, and values.

Hispanic Consumer Response and Industry Progress

Hispanic consumers have shown a readiness to support brands that resonate with their lives and communities positively. Yet, despite some progress, the advertising industry remains a work-in-progress. Only 29% of Hispanic consumers feel that their values are adequately reflected by big brands. This is a notable decrease from 54% in 2018, revealing a gap that needs to be bridged.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Paramount remains steadfast in its commitment to diversity and inclusion. In tandem, the We Are All Human Foundation continues to accelerate Hispanic progress in the U.S. through various initiatives, such as the Hispanic Promise and Hispanic Star Fund. As our society becomes increasingly diverse, the need for a representative and inclusive advertising industry becomes increasingly critical.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

