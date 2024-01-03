Advanced Power Boosts Renewable Energy Commitment with Tax Credit Purchase

In the global journey towards a sustainable energy future, Advanced Power has taken a significant stride. The private company, renowned for developing and managing state-of-the-art power infrastructure, has acquired renewable energy investment tax credits (ITC) under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This transaction is a clear manifestation of Advanced Power’s dedication to cleaner and more reliable energy sources.

Advanced Power’s Strategic Move

By purchasing these tax credits, Advanced Power can transfer specific renewable energy tax credits from project developers to qualified third parties, thereby fortifying its commitment to renewable energy. Tom Spang, the CEO of Advanced Power, expressed his contentment with the transaction, emphasizing its alignment with the company’s vision of a sustainable energy future.

Advanced Power’s Impact on Renewable Energy

Having completed a tax equity investment and a tax credit transfer transaction, Advanced Power is now fully engaged in the development, ownership, and management of power projects. With a significant pipeline of renewable projects across various U.S. regions, including the Desert Southwest, ERCOT, PJM, and MISO areas, the company is on the brink of a renewable energy revolution. Notably, several late-stage projects are already in development and set to contribute to the company’s growing portfolio.

Advanced Power’s Legacy and Future

Since its foundation in 2000, Advanced Power has developed over 11 gigawatts of projects in the United States and Europe. Its contributions have led to significant reductions in CO2 emissions and have provided reliable energy and economic benefits to communities. As the company moves forward in its commitment to renewable energy, it continues to demonstrate its impact on the global stage. The transaction, originated and facilitated by Reunion, an expert in managing clean energy tax credit transactions, is another stepping stone on Advanced Power’s path to a sustainable future.