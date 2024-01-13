Advance Reservations and Permits: The New Norm in National Park Tourism

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans turned to domestic vacations and outdoor activities, leading to a significant surge in national park tourism. This increase, however, has resulted in congestion, prompting the implementation of advance reservations and permits in some of the most popular national parks. These reservations, often in high demand, are now a prerequisite for access to heavily trafficked hikes, roads, campgrounds, and in some cases, overall park entry.

A Shift Towards Reservation-Based Tourism

Parks such as Yosemite, Glacier, and Zion started requiring reservations during the height of the pandemic. While some have relaxed these stipulations, others continue to enforce them in 2023 to manage visitation levels effectively. The need for advance planning is underlined by travel advisors, who point out that the rules for reservations can vary from park to park.

With eighteen parks breaking annual visitation records in 2021 and national park visits in 2022 being only about 5% lower than the peak in 2016, the trend towards increased national park visitation shows no sign of slowing down. Parks like Acadia, Arches, Glacier, Haleakal, Rocky Mountain, and Zion currently have vehicle reservation systems in place for 2023. Special attractions such as the Angels Landing hike in Zion and the Fiery Furnace hike in Arches also require permits.

Looking Ahead: The Future of National Park Visitation

The National Park Service (NPS) does not forecast future visitation but anticipates that the number of parks requiring reservations could rise in the coming years. Yosemite National Park, grappling with congestion issues for decades, suggests that broader park reservations may be reinstated in the future.

The web page content related to national park advance reservations provides comprehensive information on the necessity for permits and advance bookings for backcountry trips in Canyonlands National Park and the Orange Cliffs Unit of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. It covers information on permit availability, reservation fees, park entrance fees, and the process for making reservations through Recreation.gov or by email/phone. It also underscores the importance of canceling reservations if not needed, to allow other visitors to enjoy the park.

The Importance of Planning Ahead

Planning ahead and making reservations due to the rising visits to these parks is stressed. Specific dates, lottery systems, costs, and reservation fees are detailed for popular national parks in Washington. Advance reservations and permits have become indispensable for national park tourism, especially during peak season. Adhering to reservation conditions and securing a reservation and permit early are emphasized, with contact information provided for further inquiries.