Advance Reservations and Permits: The New Norm for US National Parks Amid Tourism Surge

As Americans sought solace in the great outdoors during the Covid-19 pandemic, national parks across the United States experienced a surge in tourism. This influx has led to congestion in many popular parks, pushing authorities to implement advance permits and reservations for access to attractions, roads, and campgrounds. Some parks even require reservations to enter the premises. However, travelers who overlook these permits may find their plans disrupted, with the worst-case scenario being denied entry.

Reservation Rules Vary Across National Parks

The rules for reservations vary from park to park. While some have found ways to accommodate visitors without advance reservations, the general trend leans towards increased use of reservations to manage park congestion and improve visitor experience. In 2021, a record-breaking 18 national parks witnessed a significant influx of visitors. Overall visits to national parks increased by 5% in 2022 from the previous year. The National Park Service (NPS) has not forecasted future visitation but expects the requirement for reservations to grow in the coming years.

Stemming from Pre-Pandemic Congestion Issues

Some national parks began requiring reservations before the pandemic, while others implemented them during the pandemic. Parks like Yosemite National Park have experimented with reservations for vehicle access and specific events to manage crowding. However, they have also made adjustments, such as eliminating the full park reservation requirement for 2023, while retaining it for specific times. This move towards reservations is part of a longer-term struggle with congestion issues, with Yosemite's ongoing efforts serving as an exemplar.

The National Park Service has started implementing timed-entry reservations in popular areas of Mount Rainier National Park to manage the increasing number of visitors and prevent overcrowding and damage to fragile ecosystems. Reservations cost $2 per vehicle and will be valid for a two-hour window.