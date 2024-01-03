Adtran Holdings, Inc. to Present at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Adtran Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of networking and communications solutions, is set to participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2024, at 10:15 EST. The company will shed light on its performance and key industry trends that have the potential to sway the market and influence Adtran’s operational strategy. The presentation will be accessible to all through a live webcast, allowing interested individuals to gain insights directly from the company’s representatives.

A Glimpse into the Future

Given the dynamic nature of Adtran’s involvement in the tech industry, the conference could be a platform for the company to share forward-looking statements. Such statements are inherently speculative, woven with substantial risks and uncertainties, due to the impact of factors beyond the company’s sphere of control. These forward-looking statements are crafted based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, factoring in the information presently available.

Proceed with Caution

Adtran, however, urges caution in interpreting these statements, warning that the actual outcomes may deviate considerably from those projected in the forward-looking statements. To navigate this landscape of uncertainty, the company points to additional information available in their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, sections such as ‘Risk Factors’ and ‘Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations’ could offer valuable insights into the potential risks and other significant aspects that could affect the actual results.

A Global Tech Giant

Adtran Holdings, Inc. is a major player in the global tech scene, providing networking and communications solutions that enable a host of services including voice, data, video, and internet communications. The company’s robust solutions serve a diverse clientele, allowing service providers, enterprises, government organizations, and individual users worldwide to connect effectively. Adtran is also the principal shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly known as ADVA Optical Networking SE, further cementing its position in the tech industry.