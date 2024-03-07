Adrian College's Robinson Planetarium Hosts 'Earth, Moon and Sun' for March

Adrian College has announced a series of free, educational fulldome presentations titled 'Earth, Moon and Sun' at its Robinson Planetarium, set to enchant audiences of all ages. Scheduled for 7 p.m. on the remaining Fridays in March, the program promises to be a captivating exploration of celestial phenomena, narrated by the character of Coyote, inspired by Native American folklore.

Engaging Educational Experience

The 'Earth, Moon and Sun' show aims to provide young attendees, particularly those in primary grades, with a dynamic learning experience. According to Mark Fairclough, the Director of Robinson Planetarium, the program leverages humor and storytelling to demystify complex astronomical concepts such as lunar phases, eclipses, and the changing seasons. The use of a confused coyote character adds a layer of entertainment while facilitating understanding among young learners.

Planetarium's Legacy and Accessibility

Robinson Planetarium, a cornerstone of Adrian College since 1966, is renowned for its commitment to making astronomy accessible to the public. Equipped with a 30-foot dome and a Spitz A-3-P star projector, the planetarium stands as a testament to the vision of industrialist Herbert Robinson, who funded its construction. In line with its mission, the planetarium ensures that its shows, including the current 'Earth, Moon and Sun' presentation, are free of charge, thereby encouraging widespread community participation.

Visitor Information

Those interested in attending the 'Earth, Moon and Sun' show can find the planetarium at the eastern end of Peelle Hall, located at the corner of South Charles and Williams streets on the Adrian College campus. To assist visitors, lawn signs will be posted each Friday, directing them to available parking and the planetarium entrance. For further inquiries, Mark Fairclough can be reached at 517-265-5161, extension 4788, or via email at mfaircloughadrian.edu.

As the 'Earth, Moon and Sun' series unfolds under the dome of Adrian College's Robinson Planetarium, it not only promises to enlighten young minds about the wonders of our solar system but also to continue the legacy of making space science engaging and accessible to the community. This initiative underscores the planetarium's role as an educational beacon, inspiring curiosity and wonder in the hearts of visitors, young and old alike.