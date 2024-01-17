ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow Contest: More Than Just Fun in the Frost

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has once again invited the public to flex their creative muscles and put their stamp on winter road safety. The department's second annual Name-A-Snowplow contest is now open, offering people the chance to name three of ADOT's impressive 200-strong snowplow fleet. The contest, which runs until January 25, not only injects a bit of fun into the frosty season but also serves as a crucial component of the department's safety awareness campaign.

More Than Just a Name

At first glance, the Name-A-Snowplow contest might seem like a light-hearted way to engage the public. But, beneath the veneer of whimsy, the initiative carries a potent message about the importance of winter road safety. The contest aims to spotlight the essential work of snowplow operators who tirelessly work during winter storms to ensure highway safety. By bringing these unsung heroes into focus, ADOT hopes to instill a sense of appreciation and caution among motorists. The department emphasizes the importance of not passing snowplows, a key message it hopes to drive home through the contest.

A Race with Thousands of Entries

Following the submission deadline of January 25, ADOT plans to sift through potentially thousands of entries. The previous iteration of the contest saw an overwhelming response with over 5,000 submissions. From this vast pool, ADOT will select between 10 to 15 finalists. These chosen names will then face the ultimate test: a public vote. The top three names, as determined by the public, will emerge victorious.

The Winners' Circle

But what awaits the triumphant trio? Each winner will be commemorated by having a decal with their chosen name emblazoned on the driver side of a snowplow cab. Given that ADOT snowplows covered an awe-inspiring 1.2 million miles during the previous winter, the winning names will be highly visible throughout the snowy season. So, the next time you see a snowplow with a unique name like Plowy McPlowface or Sled Zeppelin, remember: it's not just a name. It's a reminder to respect the essential work of snowplow operators and to practice safe driving during winter.