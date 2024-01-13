en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

‘Adopt a Neighbor’: Spokane’s Community-Driven Response to Snow Removal Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
‘Adopt a Neighbor’: Spokane’s Community-Driven Response to Snow Removal Challenges

In the heart of Spokane County, Washington, a vibrant initiative is unfolding. The Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington, a beacon for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, is addressing a snowballing issue — snow removal for those who can’t do it themselves. At the epicenter of this novel endeavor is Sheri Riehl, a dedicated Benefits Enrollment Specialist with the organization.

‘Adopt A Neighbor’: A Community Initiative

Riehl is pioneering the ‘Adopt A Neighbor’ campaign which galvanizes community volunteers to lend a helping hand to those in need. The genesis of this campaign is rooted in a surge in requests for snow removal assistance, exacerbated by a dearth of volunteers.

Local businesses, like Spokane Pool Cleaning, are stepping up, pairing their employees with community members in need. This synergistic collaboration is a testament to the strength of community spirit, showing that when faced with adversity, unity can prevail.

The Impact and Challenges

While the program is volunteer-based and the organization is unable to offer a guarantee of help for every individual, the campaign is already making waves in the community. The positive impacts are palpable, as residents, previously cocooned in their homes due to the snow, can now step outside with a renewed sense of independence.

However, the initiative is not without its challenges. The organization is actively seeking more volunteers, with a pressing need in areas coded with the zip 99205, Mead, and Airway Heights. These regions remain under-served, and the call for help is loud and clear.

A Call for Community Participation

Interested groups or individuals are encouraged to reach out via email or phone to join the ranks of the ‘Adopt A Neighbor’ program. The opportunity to make a difference in the lives of fellow community members awaits. In the end, it’s not just about removing snow, but about fostering connections, and building a community that cares for its own.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
38 seconds ago
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
In a riveting display of basketball, Manhattan and Rider clashed, both teams hungry for victory amidst losing records. The game was poised at a 33-33 tie at halftime, keeping the audience of 1,115 on the edge of their seats in a venue designed for 1,950 spectators. Manhattan’s Mixed Efforts Manhattan’s performance showcased collective effort, with
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
1 min ago
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off
2 mins ago
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life in Alaska Township, Minnesota
48 seconds ago
Tragic Car Accident Claims Life in Alaska Township, Minnesota
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
1 min ago
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
1 min ago
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
38 seconds
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
1 min
Dayton Triumphs Over Duquesne in a Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
1 min
Coach William Wishart Scores 100th Career Win with Shore Regional's Victory
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
1 min
High School Basketball Games Witness a Spectrum of Outcomes
Indiana Triumphs Over Minnesota in Thrilling Basketball Face-off
2 mins
Indiana Triumphs Over Minnesota in Thrilling Basketball Face-off
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off
2 mins
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off
Nail-Biting Victory: South Florida Triumphs Over Rice in College Basketball
3 mins
Nail-Biting Victory: South Florida Triumphs Over Rice in College Basketball
Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup
3 mins
Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup
Zips Triumph Over Bulls in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Zips Triumph Over Bulls in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app