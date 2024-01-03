Aditxt Inc. Acquires Evofem Biosciences in $100M Deal, Aims to Expand into Women’s Health

Richmond-based life sciences company, Aditxt Inc., has announced its acquisition of San Diego’s Evofem Biosciences Inc., the company renowned for its female contraceptive gel, Phexxi. The takeover, structured as a stock and debt deal, is valued at an estimated $100 million.

Details of the Acquisition

The announcement of this agreement surfaced in late December, outlining the terms of the deal. These include Aditxt’s assumption of Evofem’s senior secured debt along with a commitment to make a series of payments. By the end of 2023, these payments will total $18 million. In addition to this, Aditxt is extending a $3 million loan to cover Evofem’s legal costs associated with the transaction.

What the Future Holds

The deal is projected to be finalized in the first half of the year. Post-closure, Evofem will continue operations as a subsidiary of Aditxt. The existing leadership at Evofem, including CEO Saundra Pelletier, will remain in their roles. This acquisition follows a strategic review initiated by Evofem in February, where they explored various possibilities such as sale, merger, or licensing deals.

Implications for Aditxt

Aditxt is leveraging this acquisition to establish a women’s health mission within its platform. This move will supplement its existing portfolio that includes immunotherapy treatments and personalized lab testing services. The acquisition will also contribute to Aditxt’s financial growth, considering Evofem’s reported $13.4 million in sales of Phexxi during the first nine months of 2023.