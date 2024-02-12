Adirondack Theatre Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign and Exciting Season Lineup

Glens Falls, New York - The Adirondack Theatre Festival (ATF) is commemorating its milestone 30th Anniversary with a momentous fundraising campaign and an exhilarating season lineup. The festival, which has already garnered pledges amounting to $350,000, is inching closer to its $500,000 target. The 'Stories Start Here' campaign seeks to bolster new audience development, commission innovative plays and musicals, and further enrich the region's cultural fabric.

A Season of Firsts and Captivating Revivals

The 30th Anniversary Season is set to be a theatrical extravaganza, featuring a world premiere musical comedy, a Broadway-bound pop musical concert presentation, and an edgy adaptation of a classic thriller. The world premiere of 'Todd vs. the Titanic,' a musical comedy, promises to be a delightful romp, showcasing the indomitable human spirit. The festival will also present a concert version of 'The King's Wife,' a pop musical that is poised to take Broadway by storm.

In addition, ATF will stage an edgy adaptation of the classic thriller 'Dial M for Murder.' This production will reimagine the timeless tale, exploring the darker recesses of human nature and the consequences of manipulation and deceit.

New Commissions and Bright Talents

As part of its commitment to nurturing new talent and fostering creativity, ATF will commission works by acclaimed playwrights and composers. Among these are 'Worth: An Intimate Exhibition' by Jessica Frances Dukes and a stage adaptation of 'The Last American Newspaper.' These works will offer fresh perspectives and captivating narratives, reflecting the diversity and richness of the human experience.

Economic Impact and Community Engagement

Over the past three decades, the Adirondack Theatre Festival has made significant contributions to the region's economy and quality of life. With an annual economic impact of approximately $690,000, the festival has become a vital component of the local arts scene. By supporting the 'Stories Start Here' campaign, patrons can help ensure the festival's continued growth and success, enabling it to bring world-class theatre to Glens Falls for years to come.

Subscriptions to the 30th Anniversary Season and pledges to the 'Stories Start Here' campaign can be made on the festival's website. As the Adirondack Theatre Festival embarks on its fourth decade, it remains steadfast in its mission to inspire, engage, and entertain audiences, proving that, indeed, 'Stories Start Here.'