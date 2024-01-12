en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Adentra Inc: A Reliable Choice for Dividend-Seeking Investors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Adentra Inc: A Reliable Choice for Dividend-Seeking Investors

Adentra Inc, the operator of a comprehensive network of 86 facilities across North America, has declared a dividend of $0.14 per share, slated for payment on January 26, 2024. The company’s unwavering track record of dividend payments, intact since 2011, coupled with its annual increment of dividends, has earned it the accolade of a dividend achiever.

Dividend Yield and Growth

The trailing twelve-month dividend yield currently stands at 1.64%, with projections estimating a rise to 1.73% in the forthcoming year. Over the past decade, the dividend has witnessed an annual growth rate of 14.90%. More recent figures demonstrate an annual growth rate of 16.10% over a span of three years and 12.70% over five years. Adentra Inc’s five-year yield on cost is approximately 2.98%.

Dividend Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio, as of September 30, 2023, is recorded at 0.21. This indicates that the company maintains a substantial portion of its earnings, hinting at a sustainable dividend policy.

Financial Stability and Growth Metrics

Adentra Inc has exhibited formidable financial stability with a profitability rank of 9 out of 10. It has managed to maintain a positive net income for the past decade and boasts robust growth metrics. These include a 3-year revenue growth rate of 39.40% and a remarkable 3-year EPS growth rate of 70.10%. These figures outshine a significant percentage of global competitors. The company’s 5-year EBITDA growth rate, standing at 42.30%, also suggests promising future prospects.

Based on its robust dividend growth, conservative payout ratio, and overall financial health, Adentra Inc seems to be a reliable choice for investors seeking dividends. It indicates the sustainability of its dividend payments, even in the face of market volatility.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. Announces Key Updates on Transaction with Hempalta Inc.
In a noteworthy development, Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. (TBV), a strategic capital pool entity, has delivered key updates on its qualifying transaction with Hempalta Inc. The announcements, which include the appointment of two key management members and details on a private placement, offer a glimpse into the future of the resulting entity post-transaction. Key Leadership
Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. Announces Key Updates on Transaction with Hempalta Inc.
Speakers Unveiled for Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024: A Hub for Knowledge and Networking
59 seconds ago
Speakers Unveiled for Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024: A Hub for Knowledge and Networking
Portugal Greenlights High-Speed Railway Project Connecting Lisbon and Porto
2 mins ago
Portugal Greenlights High-Speed Railway Project Connecting Lisbon and Porto
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase
33 seconds ago
Previsico Welcomes New CFO Craig Deacon to Drive Next Growth Phase
Kuehn Law Investigates Potential Claims Concerning Proposed Mergers
46 seconds ago
Kuehn Law Investigates Potential Claims Concerning Proposed Mergers
New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame
48 seconds ago
New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame
Latest Headlines
World News
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
1 min
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
2 mins
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
2 mins
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
3 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
3 mins
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
3 mins
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
5 mins
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
5 mins
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
6 mins
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app