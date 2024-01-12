Adentra Inc: A Reliable Choice for Dividend-Seeking Investors

Adentra Inc, the operator of a comprehensive network of 86 facilities across North America, has declared a dividend of $0.14 per share, slated for payment on January 26, 2024. The company’s unwavering track record of dividend payments, intact since 2011, coupled with its annual increment of dividends, has earned it the accolade of a dividend achiever.

Dividend Yield and Growth

The trailing twelve-month dividend yield currently stands at 1.64%, with projections estimating a rise to 1.73% in the forthcoming year. Over the past decade, the dividend has witnessed an annual growth rate of 14.90%. More recent figures demonstrate an annual growth rate of 16.10% over a span of three years and 12.70% over five years. Adentra Inc’s five-year yield on cost is approximately 2.98%.

Dividend Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio, as of September 30, 2023, is recorded at 0.21. This indicates that the company maintains a substantial portion of its earnings, hinting at a sustainable dividend policy.

Financial Stability and Growth Metrics

Adentra Inc has exhibited formidable financial stability with a profitability rank of 9 out of 10. It has managed to maintain a positive net income for the past decade and boasts robust growth metrics. These include a 3-year revenue growth rate of 39.40% and a remarkable 3-year EPS growth rate of 70.10%. These figures outshine a significant percentage of global competitors. The company’s 5-year EBITDA growth rate, standing at 42.30%, also suggests promising future prospects.

Based on its robust dividend growth, conservative payout ratio, and overall financial health, Adentra Inc seems to be a reliable choice for investors seeking dividends. It indicates the sustainability of its dividend payments, even in the face of market volatility.