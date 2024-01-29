Adel Desoto Minburn Middle School 7th Graders Win NASA STEM Competition

In an inspiring testament to the power of young minds, a group of six 7th graders from Adel Desoto Minburn Middle School has clinched national recognition in a NASA Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) competition. The students, who submitted their project proposal in December, are now among the sixty esteemed teams across the United States to have earned this honor.

From Concept to Reality

Winning the competition, however, was just the beginning. The students now face the challenge and the privilege of bringing their project to life. They have been granted the opportunity to construct a device that will soar to an altitude of 70,000 feet to collect atmospheric data. This device, a testament to innovation and scientific curiosity, will be equipped with various sensors. These will measure gases in different atmospheric layers, record temperatures, and gather other essential data.

NASA's Invaluable Support

NASA is not merely recognizing the students' achievement; it is actively supporting their project. The space agency has committed $1,500 to the project and is providing access to engineering experts. These professionals will assist in translating the students' concept into a functional reality, adding another layer of educational value to the experience.

Team Spirit and Guidance

Behind every successful team is a motivating force, and for these students, it has been their beloved teacher, Jon Markus. Markus has showered praises on the team's organization and has been a source of encouragement throughout the project's development. He highlighted the long-standing friendships among the team members, which have proved instrumental in their effective collaboration.

A Milestone Launch

The culmination of the students' hard work and dedication is set for this summer, with the project slated for launch out of South Dakota. This event will undeniably mark a significant milestone in the students' educational journey, serving as a testament to their ingenuity, teamwork, and commitment to scientific exploration.