Addison Rae Marks 'Obsessed' 3-Year Anniversary, Teases Future Music Ventures

Addison Rae celebrated the three-year anniversary of her first big song 'Obsessed' in a post on Instagram, showcasing her toned physique and mentioning the key individuals involved in the creative process. She has been actively involved in her music career, releasing her debut single in 2021 followed by an EP in 2023, collaborating with Benny Blanco and Charli XCX. Addison expressed her joy and excitement for her music career, despite leaked demos, and hinted at future live performances.

Flashback to 'Obsessed'

The post on Instagram not only commemorated the anniversary of 'Obsessed' but also served as a reflection of Rae's journey in the music industry. Donning a cropped tank top, Rae's post was not just about her physical appearance but a nod to the creative minds like Mary Phillips, Jenny Cho, Diane Martel, and Marcus Cooper who have supported her. This celebration underscores Rae's multifaceted career from a TikTok sensation to a budding music artist.

Music Career Insights

Since her debut, Rae has ventured deeply into her music career, with her 2023 EP 'AR' marking a significant milestone. Collaborations with notable figures like Benny Blanco and Charli XCX have enhanced her music, bringing a blend of experience and innovation. Despite facing challenges such as leaked demos, Rae's passion for her craft remains undeterred, emphasizing that these hurdles have only fueled her determination to succeed.

Rae's recent comments about her music career shed light on her future plans. She expressed a profound sense of fulfillment in creating music that resonates with her audience and hinted at the possibility of live performances.