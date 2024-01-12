en English
Business

Adda Coffee & Tea House Shuts Down Amid Financial Struggles and Unionization Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Adda Coffee & Tea House Shuts Down Amid Financial Struggles and Unionization Efforts

Yesterday, a shockwave rippled across Pittsburgh’s coffee scene as Adda Coffee & Tea House, a locally beloved chain, declared the immediate cessation of all operations. The decision, announced via Facebook, was driven by the financial strain that has been steadily intensifying since the company’s inception and further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Struggles Amid Pandemic

Despite concerted efforts to adapt their business model and maintain a positive outlook, Adda conceded that their financial reserves have been depleted. The pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on countless businesses worldwide, expedited the cafe’s downward financial spiral, leaving them with no alternative but to shut their doors indefinitely.

Employees’ Unionization and Closure Coincidence

Interestingly, the closure coincides with the employees’ declaration of their intent to unionize on the same day. Backed by the UFCW Local 1776, the workers sought unionization to secure living wages, consistent scheduling, comprehensive workplace policies, and a fair tipping system to enhance customer interaction. However, Adda’s management maintained that the unionization efforts were unrelated to the closure decision.

A Gracious Farewell

In a subsequent message to the employees, Adda expressed gratitude for their dedication and offered to provide references. They reiterated the dire financial circumstances that left the business unsustainable. Following a company-wide meeting, it became clear that a turnaround would necessitate a substantial additional investment — a resource that simply wasn’t available. With locations in Garfield, Shadyside, North Side, and Pittsburgh’s Cultural District, the immediate closure of Adda Coffee & Tea House leaves a significant void in the local coffee community.

Business United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

