Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp Sees Decrease in Trading Volume

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT), a commercial-stage company focusing on immune medicine, ended its recent trading session with a decrease of -0.90%, closing at $4.40. This deviates significantly from its 52-week high of $10.79, however, it still marks an increase of 40.68% from the 52-week low of $2.61. The stock’s trading volume reached 1.39 million shares, with a company beta of 1.25. The average trading volume over the past 10 days and the past three months were 1.45 million and 1.52 million shares, respectively.

Analyst Ratings and Predictions

Analysts have given ADPT an Overweight consensus recommendation with a mean rating of 1.50. The company received no Sell ratings, two Holds, no Overweights, and six Buys. The anticipated earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is -$0.3. Over the last five sessions, ADPT’s stock has been in the red, showing a weekly high during the last trading session. The stock has experienced a -3.93% price change over 5 days, a 0.46% change over 30 days, and a -53.14% change year-to-date.

Short Interest and Market Performance

Short interest in ADPT is at 9.46 million shares, indicating a short-covering period of 6.37 days. The company’s share price performance has lagged behind its industry peers over the past six months, declining by -38.63%. Its year-to-date growth rate is also lower than the industry average, with 3.57% against 15.80%.

Financial Forecast and Earnings

For fiscal year 2024, revenue is forecasted to decrease this quarter by -7.10% and then increase by 20.00% in the following quarter. Analysts predict a -6.70% revenue decrease compared to the previous year. Expected revenue for the current quarter is $48.46 million, with estimates for the next quarter at $47.26 million. Sales for the same quarters last year were $55.2 million and $37.65 million, respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies is scheduled to release quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. Adaptive’s earnings have contracted by -32.30% over the past five years, but projections suggest a growth of 1.32% in 2024 and 21.60% per annum over the next five years.

Ownership and Institutional Holders

The company’s insiders and institutional holders own 1.78% and 96.14% of the shares, respectively. The largest shareholder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. The ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the mutual funds with the largest holdings in ADPT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. by 46.6% in the third quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.