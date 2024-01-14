Adam’s Angels Celebrate Christmas with Community, Music and Giving

On Christmas Day, the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Barbara witnessed a heartwarming display of community spirit as Adam’s Angels, an organization co-founded by Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders, hosted their fourth annual Christmas event. The charitable organization, which was born out of the global pandemic, once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering community bonds and providing essential support to the needy.

A Network of Angels

Adam’s Angels has come a long way since its establishment. What began as an initiative to aid seniors during the pandemic has now transformed into a 501(c)(3) organization with a network of 400 volunteers. The organization’s mission extends beyond the holiday season, with a dedicated focus on providing food, groceries, and medications to the homeless and elderly on a regular basis. The Christmas event, however, serves as a beacon of their devotion to the community.

A Christmas Feast and More

Approximately 100 volunteers, including local business owners, musicians, and notable figures such as Keith Hudson, father of pop star Katy Perry, contributed their time and effort to make the event a success. The day began as early as 6 a.m., with chefs John Stampie and Geoff Akers preparing a festive meal for the attendees. In addition to the meal, a pop-up shop offering free clothing and essentials was set up, ensuring that everyone left with more than just their stomachs filled.

Music, Togetherness, and Belonging

The event was not just about food or gifts, but also about creating a sense of belonging. As volunteers and guests gathered, they were treated to live performances by local musicians from Santa Barbara, adding a layer of warmth and joy to the festive atmosphere. McKaig made clear that all donations received by Adam’s Angels go directly back into the community, reinforcing that the organization’s focus is on giving, not receiving, and that no one, including himself, is compensated for their work.

The annual Christmas event by Adam’s Angels is more than just a meal; it is a testament to the power of community, goodwill, and the spirit of giving. As the organization continues its journey, its dedication to reinforcing community bonds and providing crucial support to those in need remains unwavering.