Adam Craun: Blending Art and Spirits in Napa Valley's Wine and Tequila Ventures

Adam Craun, a renowned entrepreneur in the beverage industry, is making waves with his innovative approach to wine and tequila production in Napa Valley. Co-founding Memento Mori and El Negocio Tequila, Craun leverages his artistic background to not only craft exceptional beverages but also design captivating labels for each brand. His journey into the beverage world was fueled by a genuine passion for wine, evolving from a novice to a key player in the industry alongside business partner Adriel Lares. Despite economic challenges, Craun attributes the success of his ventures to a dedicated team and the supportive Napa Valley community.

Advertisment

From Passion to Profession

Adam Craun's entry into the beverage industry began with a curiosity for wine, leading to the establishment of Memento Mori with Adriel Lares in 2010. Their small start, producing just 300 bottles, quickly expanded into a reputable brand known for its high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon wines. With winemaker Sam Kaplan at the helm, Memento Mori has earned several 100-point scores and expanded its operations with a new estate in Calistoga. Craun's artistic flair is evident in the brand's distinctive label designs, reflecting his deep appreciation for the arts.

Expanding Horizons with El Negocio Tequila

Advertisment

In November, Craun co-founded El Negocio Tequila, applying a vintner's approach to agave spirit production. This venture aims to explore the complexity of terroir and celebrate vintage variation, a concept familiar in wine making but novel in tequila production. Craun's experience in the wine industry provides a unique perspective on crafting tequila, promising a product that stands out in the crowded spirits market.

Community and Charitable Endeavors

Outside of his business ventures, Adam Craun is actively involved in charitable work. He serves on the board of NextStep Fitness and supports the Vida Valiente Foundation, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community. The supportive and collaborative environment of Napa Valley plays a significant role in the success of local businesses, including Craun's own. By focusing on producing exceptional wines and spirits and leveraging the talents of his team, Craun continues to contribute to the region's reputation as a premier destination for wine and spirits enthusiasts.

Adam Craun's journey from a wine enthusiast to a key figure in the beverage industry highlights the power of passion, creativity, and community support. As he continues to explore new horizons with Memento Mori and El Negocio Tequila, his ventures not only enrich the Napa Valley beverage landscape but also inspire others to pursue their passions with dedication and innovation.