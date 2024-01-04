en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Ada Marcum, Co-Founder of Jack’s Donuts, Passes Away at 91

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Ada Marcum, Co-Founder of Jack’s Donuts, Passes Away at 91

Ada Pfenninger Marcum, the co-founder and matriarch of Jack’s Donuts, has passed away at the age of 91. The news of Ada’s passing, which took place at The Willows of New Castle nursing home, was announced by the company on social media. She was surrounded by her family during her last moments. Ada, together with her late husband, Jack Marcum Sr., opened the first Jack’s Donuts in New Castle, Indiana, on April 1, 1961.

Legacy of a Donut Dynasty

After purchasing and renaming Bill’s Donut Shop, the couple embarked on a journey that turned Jack’s Donuts from a single location to a flourishing franchise. Over the span of more than six decades, Ada witnessed the growth and success of the family business expand to 17 locations across central Indiana, including Indianapolis and its suburbs.

A Central Figure in the Family Business

Ada served not just as a co-founder but also as a steadfast pillar in the family business. She was the mother of second-generation owner Jack Marcum Jr., and grandmother to the current CEO, Lee Marcum, and COO, Austin Marcum. Even after passing the business to her son and grandchildren, Ada remained the company’s biggest fan and a beloved family matriarch.

Remembering Ada Beyond Donuts

In addition to her significant contributions to the family business, Ada was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church Philanthropic Educational Organization. She took great pleasure in watching her grandchildren’s activities and remained an active part of their lives. The Marcum, Owens, Imel, and Butler families have expressed their gratitude for the time they had with Ada and are mourning her loss. Her funeral service will be held at Hinsey Brown Funeral Service in New Castle.

0
Obituary United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
4 mins ago
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
In a solemn moment for the world of college football, Don Read, the celebrated former head coach of the University of Montana Grizzlies, passed away at the age of 90. His demise came just days before the Grizzlies were set to vie for their third national title, adding a poignant backdrop to their championship pursuit.
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
Janet DeLorenzo, Veteran Television Professional, Passes Away at 63
1 hour ago
Janet DeLorenzo, Veteran Television Professional, Passes Away at 63
A Life of Service: Remembering Alexander 'Al' Hutchings, Orillia's Dedicated Community Stalwart
2 hours ago
A Life of Service: Remembering Alexander 'Al' Hutchings, Orillia's Dedicated Community Stalwart
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
25 mins ago
Remembering Jim Dostal: A Life of Integrity and Compassion
Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community
52 mins ago
Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community
Christian Author Lisa Robertson: A Legacy of Faith and Service
1 hour ago
Christian Author Lisa Robertson: A Legacy of Faith and Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
26 seconds
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
35 seconds
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
37 seconds
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
42 seconds
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
58 seconds
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
1 min
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
1 min
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
1 min
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
2 mins
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app