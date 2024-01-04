Ada Marcum, Co-Founder of Jack’s Donuts, Passes Away at 91

Ada Pfenninger Marcum, the co-founder and matriarch of Jack’s Donuts, has passed away at the age of 91. The news of Ada’s passing, which took place at The Willows of New Castle nursing home, was announced by the company on social media. She was surrounded by her family during her last moments. Ada, together with her late husband, Jack Marcum Sr., opened the first Jack’s Donuts in New Castle, Indiana, on April 1, 1961.

Legacy of a Donut Dynasty

After purchasing and renaming Bill’s Donut Shop, the couple embarked on a journey that turned Jack’s Donuts from a single location to a flourishing franchise. Over the span of more than six decades, Ada witnessed the growth and success of the family business expand to 17 locations across central Indiana, including Indianapolis and its suburbs.

A Central Figure in the Family Business

Ada served not just as a co-founder but also as a steadfast pillar in the family business. She was the mother of second-generation owner Jack Marcum Jr., and grandmother to the current CEO, Lee Marcum, and COO, Austin Marcum. Even after passing the business to her son and grandchildren, Ada remained the company’s biggest fan and a beloved family matriarch.

Remembering Ada Beyond Donuts

In addition to her significant contributions to the family business, Ada was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church Philanthropic Educational Organization. She took great pleasure in watching her grandchildren’s activities and remained an active part of their lives. The Marcum, Owens, Imel, and Butler families have expressed their gratitude for the time they had with Ada and are mourning her loss. Her funeral service will be held at Hinsey Brown Funeral Service in New Castle.