en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Ad-Supported Streaming Service Mometu Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Ad-Supported Streaming Service Mometu Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

Mometu, an ad-supported streaming service, has broadened its horizons by launching on VIZIO smart TVs. This move gives users access to an expansive library of over 50,000 hours of diverse programming. This selection includes a variety of unique films and TV series from all corners of the globe, as well as classic shows like ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ and ‘The Tales of Wells Fargo’. Additionally, the service offers cult classics such as ‘Stalag 17’ and ‘Halloween’, and international hits like ‘The Policeman’s Lineage’.

Mometu’s Debut and Expansion

Mometu debuted in August 2022 and has since been making waves in the streaming industry. Apart from its vast collection of films and TV series, the service also features thousands of independent films and festival favorites. Notably, ‘An Electric Sleep’, a sci-fi thriller by Ben Taylor, premiered exclusively on Mometu. Initially launched on multiple platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, and Samsung TVs, Mometu is now also available for VIZIO users to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store.

A Shared Mission

Bryan Louzil, Mometu’s vice president of business development, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with VIZIO. He emphasized the shared mission between the two companies to provide free, on-demand access to a diverse range of entertainment. Mometu takes pride in offering 10,000 ‘hand-curated’ channels without AI. The goal is to promote under-the-radar creatives and cult favorites that are no longer available online.

The Mometu Experience

Mometu’s platform categorizes its content into various genres and niche lists, allowing viewers to easily find content that suits their preferences. In addition to the genre-based categorization, the platform also enables viewers to search for content by region. Moreover, viewers can explore channels like the Daily Flash and NEWSnet, further enhancing the user experience.

0
United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
13 seconds ago
Livent Corp Shares Struggle to Maintain Rally Amid Market Challenges
Following an impressive rally that reversed a continual downtrend since July, shares of Livent Corp (LTHM) suffered a significant decline on a recent Wednesday. The stock, which experienced an over 34% increase before a minor pullback in late December, concluded the year on a positive note. This surge was propelled by several influences, including macroeconomic
Livent Corp Shares Struggle to Maintain Rally Amid Market Challenges
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
37 seconds ago
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy California State Capitol, Highlighting U.S. Foreign Policy Divide
56 seconds ago
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy California State Capitol, Highlighting U.S. Foreign Policy Divide
Tragic Car Crash on I-495 Claims Life of 19-year-old Franklin Woman
13 seconds ago
Tragic Car Crash on I-495 Claims Life of 19-year-old Franklin Woman
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
17 seconds ago
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
22 seconds ago
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
12 seconds
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
22 seconds
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
37 seconds
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
1 min
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
2 mins
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
2 mins
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
2 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
2 mins
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
3 mins
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
41 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
53 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app