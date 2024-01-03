Ad-Supported Streaming Service Mometu Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

Mometu, an ad-supported streaming service, has broadened its horizons by launching on VIZIO smart TVs. This move gives users access to an expansive library of over 50,000 hours of diverse programming. This selection includes a variety of unique films and TV series from all corners of the globe, as well as classic shows like ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ and ‘The Tales of Wells Fargo’. Additionally, the service offers cult classics such as ‘Stalag 17’ and ‘Halloween’, and international hits like ‘The Policeman’s Lineage’.

Mometu’s Debut and Expansion

Mometu debuted in August 2022 and has since been making waves in the streaming industry. Apart from its vast collection of films and TV series, the service also features thousands of independent films and festival favorites. Notably, ‘An Electric Sleep’, a sci-fi thriller by Ben Taylor, premiered exclusively on Mometu. Initially launched on multiple platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, and Samsung TVs, Mometu is now also available for VIZIO users to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store.

A Shared Mission

Bryan Louzil, Mometu’s vice president of business development, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with VIZIO. He emphasized the shared mission between the two companies to provide free, on-demand access to a diverse range of entertainment. Mometu takes pride in offering 10,000 ‘hand-curated’ channels without AI. The goal is to promote under-the-radar creatives and cult favorites that are no longer available online.

The Mometu Experience

Mometu’s platform categorizes its content into various genres and niche lists, allowing viewers to easily find content that suits their preferences. In addition to the genre-based categorization, the platform also enables viewers to search for content by region. Moreover, viewers can explore channels like the Daily Flash and NEWSnet, further enhancing the user experience.