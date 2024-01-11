en English
Actresses Accuse Vincent Gallo of Inappropriate Conduct During Film Auditions; SAG Launches Investigation

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Allegations Against Vincent Gallo

In a high-profile controversy, actresses Emily, Jane, and Leslie have reported discomfort and distress over explicit comments made by actor Vincent Gallo during auditions for the film ‘The Policeman.’ The actresses have reached out to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) detailing their experiences with Gallo, raising concerns over the conduct of auditions in Hollywood.

Allegations Against Vincent Gallo

Emily lodged a formal complaint with SAG alleging that Gallo blurred the boundaries between actor and character, making remarks that asserted dominance over her in an intimidating manner. Jane also recounted a similar experience, revealing Gallo’s intention of constructing a fully improvised and dominating filming environment. The explicit and sexual comments by Gallo reportedly made the actresses feel uncomfortable and upset, causing them to decline roles in the film.

SAG’s Investigation and Production Team’s Response

In response to these allegations, SAG has initiated an investigation into the casting process. The production team for ‘The Policeman’, a film where Gallo portrays the Golden State Killer, countered the accusations by stating that a SAG intimacy coordinator was hired for the film. They further insisted that the shoot was conducted in a safe and respectful environment, challenging the actresses’ claims.

Emerging Concerns in the Entertainment Industry

The allegations against Gallo not only spotlight an individual incident but also feed into larger, ongoing discussions about safety and respect in the entertainment industry. These concerns have been underscored by other recent incidents, including Paula Abdul’s lawsuit against an ‘American Idol’ producer and the persistent lack of diversity in Hollywood director hires. Such events have sparked widespread debate about the need for industry-wide changes to ensure a safe and respectful working environment for all.

United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

