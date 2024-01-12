en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Actress Tisa Farrow Dies Unexpectedly at 72, Sister Mia Farrow Pays Tribute

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Actress Tisa Farrow Dies Unexpectedly at 72, Sister Mia Farrow Pays Tribute

The world of cinema and those close to her are mourning the unexpected loss of actress and model Tisa Farrow, sister of acclaimed actress Mia Farrow, who passed away in her sleep at the age of 72. The news was announced by Mia Farrow in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, a day after Tisa’s passing.

A Life in Limelight and Service

Theresa Magdalena ‘Tisa’ Farrow, as she was fully named, graced the film industry with memorable roles in movies like ‘Winter Kills’ and ‘Zombie Flesh Eaters.’ She even made a brief appearance in Woody Allen’s ‘Manhattan.’ However, her life wasn’t solely defined by her acting career. Tisa was also a dedicated nurse for 27 years, touching countless lives with her kindness and generosity.

Mia Farrow’s Heartfelt Tribute

In her tribute to Tisa, Mia Farrow expressed profound grief and admiration for her sister. Describing Tisa as the ‘best of us,’ Mia painted a picture of a loving, generous person who never complained about life, despite its many challenges. In her words, Tisa was a beacon of strength and compassion.

A Grieving Family

Tisa was a mother to Jason, who tragically died in Iraq, and Bridget, and a doting grandmother to Kylor. Her passing has left a void in their lives, and the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know her. The unexpected nature of her passing, in her sleep, has amplified the sadness surrounding her loss, leaving her family and admirers in a state of shock and sorrow.

0
Obituary United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
40 mins ago
A Farewell March: Wicklow Town Honors Fallen Soldier, Private Darragh Kavanagh
In the quiet town of Wicklow, the life of Private Darragh Kavanagh, a member of the 7th Infantry Battalion, who tragically passed away at the age of 27 due to natural causes, was commemorated in a state funeral on January 3. Private Kavanagh, a native of Glebemount, Wicklow town, was revered as a beloved son,
A Farewell March: Wicklow Town Honors Fallen Soldier, Private Darragh Kavanagh
Nollywood Actress Bimbo Thomas Mourns Mother's Passing
4 hours ago
Nollywood Actress Bimbo Thomas Mourns Mother's Passing
Beryl Rolle, Taxi Driver 1167, Passes Away Suddenly, Leaving Community in Mourning
4 hours ago
Beryl Rolle, Taxi Driver 1167, Passes Away Suddenly, Leaving Community in Mourning
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
54 mins ago
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Edward L. Shaw: A Life Dedicated to Service and Evangelism
54 mins ago
Edward L. Shaw: A Life Dedicated to Service and Evangelism
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away
2 hours ago
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
23 seconds
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
1 min
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
2 mins
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
3 mins
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
5 mins
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
6 mins
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
7 mins
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
10 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
10 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app