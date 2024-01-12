Actress Tisa Farrow Dies Unexpectedly at 72, Sister Mia Farrow Pays Tribute

The world of cinema and those close to her are mourning the unexpected loss of actress and model Tisa Farrow, sister of acclaimed actress Mia Farrow, who passed away in her sleep at the age of 72. The news was announced by Mia Farrow in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, a day after Tisa’s passing.

A Life in Limelight and Service

Theresa Magdalena ‘Tisa’ Farrow, as she was fully named, graced the film industry with memorable roles in movies like ‘Winter Kills’ and ‘Zombie Flesh Eaters.’ She even made a brief appearance in Woody Allen’s ‘Manhattan.’ However, her life wasn’t solely defined by her acting career. Tisa was also a dedicated nurse for 27 years, touching countless lives with her kindness and generosity.

Mia Farrow’s Heartfelt Tribute

In her tribute to Tisa, Mia Farrow expressed profound grief and admiration for her sister. Describing Tisa as the ‘best of us,’ Mia painted a picture of a loving, generous person who never complained about life, despite its many challenges. In her words, Tisa was a beacon of strength and compassion.

A Grieving Family

Tisa was a mother to Jason, who tragically died in Iraq, and Bridget, and a doting grandmother to Kylor. Her passing has left a void in their lives, and the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know her. The unexpected nature of her passing, in her sleep, has amplified the sadness surrounding her loss, leaving her family and admirers in a state of shock and sorrow.