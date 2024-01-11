Actor Vincent Gallo Faces Accusations of Inappropriate Conduct During Auditions

en English
Law

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
In a recent development, two actresses have lodged complaints against renowned actor Vincent Gallo with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The complaints stem from alleged inappropriate conduct during auditions for a film centered around the life of the notorious ‘Golden State Killer’ Joseph James DeAngelo. The accusations cast a shadow over the film industry, once more bringing to light the issue of professional conduct within its ranks.

Accusations Against Vincent Gallo

The filed complaints detail instances where Vincent Gallo is alleged to have made explicit and threatening remarks. The actor reportedly demanded actresses to believe they would suffer actual harm if they did not comply with his instructions, which ranged from a simulation of a sexual act in one case to discussing ‘torture porn fantasies’ in another. The second complaint mentioned a requirement for full nudity and Gallo’s desire for actresses to be completely dominated by him.

SAG-AFTRA’s Response

SAG-AFTRA is actively investigating these complaints and has been in engagement with the production team. Despite the conclusion of the film’s shooting, the union remains committed to ensuring a safe and respectful work environment. The investigation is ongoing and the union is continuously working towards a comprehensive understanding of the allegations.

The ‘Golden State Killer’

The film in question tells the story of Joseph James DeAngelo, the notorious ‘Golden State Killer’. DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the murders and rapes he committed during the 1970s and 1980s. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole in 2020, marking the end of a crime saga that had gripped the nation for decades.

The Independent, a renowned media outlet, has reached out to Gallo for a response to these allegations. As of now, the actor has yet to comment on the accusations. These allegations, if proven true, could have severe implications for the actor’s career and the film industry at large.

Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

