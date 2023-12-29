Actor Pierce Brosnan Charged for Entering Restricted Area in Yellowstone National Park

In a surprising turn of events, Irish actor and director, Pierce Brosnan, known globally for his role as James Bond, is faced with legal trouble. Brosnan has been charged with two offenses for entering a restricted area in Yellowstone National Park, known for its thermal pools at the Mammoth Terraces. The alleged incident occurred on November 1, while the actor was visiting for personal reasons, following the filming of his new movie ‘Unholy Trinity’ in the vicinity weeks prior.

The 70-year-old actor is due to appear in court on January 23 to face charges of ‘closure violation’ and ‘foot travel in thermal area’. Up until now, Brosnan has yet to enter a plea regarding these charges. Located near the Wyoming-Montana border, the thermal pools in question are famed for their beauty. However, they also present significant dangers, with contact with the mineral waters potentially leading to severe injuries, including third-degree burns, or even death.

Yellowstone’s Strict Regulations

Yellowstone National Park, renowned as the world’s oldest national park, enforces stringent regulations. These rules are designed to protect visitors and the park’s natural features. Violations of these guidelines can result in substantial fines or even imprisonment. For instance, a Connecticut woman was fined over $2,000 and served a week in jail in 2021 for walking on the park’s thermal features. In a more tragic case back in 2016, a man lost his life after falling into the pools.