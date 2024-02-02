Actor LaKeith Stanfield and Wife Sued by Travel Nanny Over Alleged Toxic Work Environment

Acclaimed actor LaKeith Stanfield and his wife, Kasmere Trice, are facing legal ramifications over alleged labor code violations and a toxic work environment. The couple is being sued by a travel nanny they hired for an eight-day trip to New York in October 2023. The nanny asserts that she was required to provide 24-hour care for the couple's infant child without adequate breaks for fundamental needs such as eating, showering, or rest.

Allegations of a Toxic Work Environment

The lawsuit portrays a harrowing work environment, with the nanny left alone with the infant for extended periods. The plaintiff claims that her pleas for breaks were met with aggression, and she was continuously barraged with instructions by Trice. She alleges a work environment that was not only physically exhausting but emotionally distressing as well.

Retaliation and Non-payment

Beyond the alleged toxic work conditions, the lawsuit also accuses the Stanfields of retaliation. The nanny says she was terminated from her position and denied payment for her services after complaining about the alleged labor violations. These actions, if proven, could potentially constitute a violation of whistleblower protection laws.

The nanny is now demanding remuneration for her services and a jury trial. She seeks compensation for lost earnings, physical injuries, emotional distress, and medical expenses resulting from her employment with the Stanfields. While the couple, who married in July 2023 and welcomed their first child shortly afterward, has yet to respond to these allegations, this lawsuit certainly casts a shadow over their recent milestones.