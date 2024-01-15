Activist Robert 'Zach' Zachary Highlights Importance of Remembering Heritage at MLK Unity Breakfast

On January 15th, the Blue Ridge Community College hosted the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast, where the keynote speech was delivered by Robert 'Zach' Zachary. A 74-year-old activist, poet, and co-creator of the People’s Revolutionary Art Ensemble, Zachary took the audience on a journey through his past, emphasizing the importance of remembering one's heritage.

Personal Encounter with Dr. King

Zachary recalled his encounter with Dr. King at the age of 15 and how it impacted his life. He shared his experiences during the Civil Rights Movement, including an instance of being denied service at a library designated for whites only. He also spoke of the brutality he witnessed by the Ku Klux Klan, hard truths that formed a critical part of his narrative.

The Day Malcolm X Was Assassinated

The activist further delved into his past, recalling the day Malcolm X was assassinated. He shared the poignant memory of his father informing him of the tragic event at church. This memory, among others, underscored Zachary's emphasis on the importance of never forgetting the sacrifices made for equality.

Standing Ovation for Joshua Thompson

The breakfast event also featured a powerful performance by Joshua Thompson, who moved the audience with his rendition of 'Still my God'. Thompson's performance received a standing ovation, marking another memorable moment of the event.

In conclusion, Zachary's keynote speech at the MLK Unity Breakfast served as a stark reminder of the importance of our past and the struggles endured for equality. As Dean Hensley, the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News, noted, supporting local journalism is crucial in preserving and telling these stories.