Safety

Active Shooter Safety Tips: Self-Defense Expert Advocates ‘Run, Hide, Ambush’ Strategy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:58 am EST
Active Shooter Safety Tips: Self-Defense Expert Advocates ‘Run, Hide, Ambush’ Strategy

As the world prepares to usher in a new year with grand celebrations, the rise in mass shootings casts a long shadow over the festivities. Retired Reno Police Lt. Joey Walker, a self-defense expert, steps forward to shed light on crucial safety measures individuals can take during active shooter situations.

‘Run, Hide, Ambush’: A Shift in Strategy

In a significant departure from the traditional ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ strategy, Walker proposes an updated course of action: ‘Run, Hide, Ambush.’ The primary objective remains the same: vacate the immediate danger zone, referred to as the ‘kill zone.’ Walker emphasizes the importance of dropping to the ground and using objects as shields to protect oneself from bullets.

Securing Shelter and Preparing a Defense

Walker advises seeking refuge in locked rooms and barricading doors as a second line of defense. He underscores the need for individuals to prepare improvised weapons, a last line of defense, while in hiding. The goal is not to engage the shooter in combat but to disarm and disable them.

When Hiding Isn’t An Option: The Ambush

In situations where hiding becomes untenable, Walker recommends resorting to ambushing the shooter from a concealed position. Sharp or blunt objects can be effective weapons, particularly when aimed at vulnerable areas such as the eyes or throat. The ultimate objective is to incapacitate the shooter long enough to escape.

However, Walker acknowledges the inherent risks of such close encounters, especially for individuals without self-defense training. He stresses that these measures are last-resort options, intended to maximize chances of survival in the face of dire threats.

As the year draws to a close, Walker’s safety tips serve as a stark reminder of the world we live in, where joyous celebrations are tinged with the sobering reality of potential violence. His advice underscores the importance of preparedness and awareness, equipping individuals with knowledge that could save lives.

Safety Security United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

