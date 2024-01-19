ACT Entertainment Acquires tvONE, Diversifying its Entertainment Portfolio

ACT Entertainment, a renowned manufacturer and distributor of products for the entertainment industry, has broadened its horizons with the acquisition of tvONE, a company celebrated for its innovative video processing, signal distribution, and media playback solutions. This acquisition marks ACT Entertainment's first foray into the realm of video equipment, thereby diversifying its portfolio beyond its established brands such as RapcoHorizon and AC Power Distribution. The move amplifies the company's mission to provide customers with robust and creative tools that augment their entertainment experiences.

Advertisment

tvONE Joins ACT Entertainment's Portfolio

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, tvONE is highly regarded for its Green Hippo line of media servers and digital display products, which it acquired in 2018. With a 35-year history in the AV industry, the company has built a reputation for its pioneering solutions and superior customer service across various markets. The merger with ACT Entertainment promises to enhance tvONE's offerings, particularly in its largest market - live production, given ACT's established reach and influence in live events.

Leadership Insights on the Acquisition

Advertisment

Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting the alignment with ACT's mission. "TvONE's innovative product line is a perfect complement to our portfolio," Saltzman remarked. "This partnership will help us offer a broader spectrum of solutions to our customers, enhancing their production capabilities."

Andy Fliss, President of tvONE, shares Saltzman's optimism about the partnership. He anticipates that the union with ACT will propel their products to new heights, particularly in the live production sphere. Fliss reassured that the acquisition would not alter tvONE's management or structure, ensuring that the company's commitment to innovation and customer service remains steadfast.

ACT Entertainment's Expanding Portfolio

ACT Entertainment's portfolio is continually expanding to encompass a diverse range of products and brands. The recent addition of PK Sound's robotic line array systems and exclusive rights for North American distribution of brands such as Ayrton and Robert Juliat lighting, MA Lighting, MDG atmosphere generators, and zactrack automated follow systems reaffirm ACT's commitment to providing top-tier solutions for the entertainment industry. The company plans to showcase tvONE's Green Hippo line of media servers and digital display products at the 2024 NAMM Show, further highlighting the company's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.