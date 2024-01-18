Acrisure Unveils Restructured Mid-Atlantic Region Amidst Ongoing Rebranding Initiative

In a major step toward unifying its widespread businesses under one umbrella, global fintech firm Acrisure has unveiled its restructured Mid-Atlantic Region, encompassing Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. This strategic initiative is a part of a broader rebranding crusade that started in May 2023, intending to solidify the company's identity as a versatile financial services provider on a global scale.

Leadership Team Spearheading the New Region

The Mid-Atlantic Region will be helmed by Geoffrey Goldwater, who has been inaugurated as the Managing Partner. Goldwater will be supported by a robust team of seasoned leaders – John Marsh, Kristen Cron, Ann D'Amicantonio, and Bryan Allingham, each overseeing varied operational sectors of the region.

Acrisure's Vision for its Rebranded Regions

Greg Williams, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Acrisure, exuded optimism about the potential of the new region, expressing full confidence in the team's robust enthusiasm. Williams underscored Acrisure's commitment to providing its 'Extraordinary Advantage' – a unique fusion of people and technology – to its Mid-Atlantic clients.

Having successfully launched rebranded regions in New Jersey, New York, and other parts of the United States in 2023, Acrisure is all set to continue its branding revamp in 2024.