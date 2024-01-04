Acoustic Testing to Echo through Capitol Campus’s Legislative Building

On Friday, January 5th, the resonating echoes of loud, percussive noises will fill the Legislative Building on the Capitol Campus. A fifteen-person crew, hired by the Department of Enterprise Services (DES), will conduct acoustic testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This process is not just a cacophony of sounds, but a detailed inspection of the building’s architecture, including its skylights, House and Senate chambers, roof, attic space, and adjacent utility rooms.

Acoustic Testing: A Symphony of Sounds

The acoustic testing process will transform the Legislative Building into a symphony of sounds. The crew will pop balloons intermittently to generate the necessary noise for the tests. This unusual and intriguing technique is essential in assessing the building’s acoustic properties. Workers in the building have been forewarned about the expected disruptions and have been advised to coordinate with their supervisors for alternative work arrangements if the noise proves to be bothersome.

DES Hires Architectural Resources Group

The testing is being conducted by Architectural Resources Group of Portland. This respected firm has been contracted by DES to provide their expertise in examining the building’s acoustic and architectural facets. The crew’s findings will contribute significantly to understanding the building’s sound dynamics, and potential improvements that can be implemented.

Contact Information for Inquiries

For those with inquiries about the project, or for tenants seeking further information, DES has provided contact details for two key individuals. Property manager Barbara Perry and project manager Bob Willyerd are available to answer questions and provide additional details about the testing process and its implications.