Acoryé White and Patrycja Kępa Unveil 'The Grove': A Thrilling Dive into Madness

In an exciting development for fans of psychological thrillers, Acoryé White and Patrycja Kępa have announced their latest project, The Grove, set to begin production in Atlanta this April. The film, a narrative centered on a soldier's harrowing descent into madness during what was meant to be a serene lake house retreat, promises to push the boundaries of love and sanity.

Advertisment

Unraveling The Madness

The Grove follows the gripping tale of a homecoming soldier who, after failing to take an experimental medication, spirals into a deadly frenzy of animalistic madness. This turn of events transforms a calm getaway with friends into a desperate struggle for survival. The movie, which is co-written and will be co-directed by White and Kępa under their Anchored Lens Productions banner, aims to explore the profound effects of psychological turmoil against a backdrop of supposed safety and friendship.

Star-Studded Ensemble and Production Team

Advertisment

The supporting cast features a blend of familiar faces and emerging talents, including Alestair Shu (Shelter), Graham Edmonds (S.W.A.T.), social media influencer Anushka Van Lent (When the Ringlights Dim), Jesus Venegas (Bosch Legacy), and Jolena Wu (Eiknuj). The production team sees the return of Trinket Box executive producers Tru'Kessa S. Scott, Nelson E. Barnes Jr., and Kennan Walay, with Stacey Johnson joining as an associate producer. With production kicking off in Atlanta, the film is slated for a premiere at the Dreamscape International Film Festival in September 2024, promising a compelling addition to the thriller genre.

Representation and Anticipation

The excitement surrounding The Grove is heightened by the strong representation behind its key figures. Acoryé White is represented by J Pervis Talent and Robert Stein Management, while other cast members also boast significant agency backing, indicating a high level of industry support and anticipation for the film. As the project marks the next collaboration between White and Kępa following their 2023 success with Trinket Box, expectations are high for this upcoming psychological thriller.

As The Grove gears up for production, the film industry and audiences alike await what promises to be a riveting exploration of the human psyche. With a talented cast and crew at the helm, this project is poised to delve into the depths of madness, challenging perceptions of reality and the strength of human bonds in the face of unimaginable turmoil.