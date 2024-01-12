Acme Tools Tops Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2024 in DIY, Tools and Supplies Category

Acme Tools, a leading online tools and equipment retailer, has clinched the top spot in Newsweek’s “Best Online Shops 2024” in the “DIY, Tools and Supplies” category. The award, a collaborative venture between Newsweek and Statista Inc., a renowned statistics and industry ranking firm, signifies Acme Tools’ second consecutive appearance on the list, underscoring its steadfast performance in the e-commerce sector.

Comprehensive Selection Process

The selection process was multifaceted, employing numerous tests based on 46 criteria including trust, security, purchase and delivery processes, website usability, customer service, technical aspects, payment methods, and growth metrics. Alongside these evaluations, a survey involving over 6,000 U.S. online shoppers played a pivotal role in the final decision-making.

Acme Tools Among the Elite

From an extensive list of nearly 10,000 online retailers assessed, only 1,000 were distinguished across 39 categories in eight industries. Acme Tools’ triumph in such competitive circumstances is a testament to its excellence in e-commerce.

Reflections from Acme Tools

Shawn Herrick, the director of e-commerce at Acme Tools, expressed immense pride in the company’s e-commerce team and extended gratitude to their online customers for their steadfast loyalty and support.