ACLU Sues York County Board of Elections for Blocking Public Canvass Observation

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Pennsylvania has escalated its advocacy for transparent elections by filing a lawsuit against the York County Board of Elections. This legal action, lodged in the Court of Common Pleas in York, centers on the board's refusal to allow nonpartisan observers access to the official vote canvass during the 2023 election cycle, a move the ACLU claims violates the Pennsylvania Election Code which mandates public canvassing of election results.

Election Code and Public Access

At the heart of this lawsuit is Section 1404 (a) of the Pennsylvania Election Code, which explicitly requires that the computation and canvassing of returns be conducted publicly, without interruption, until completion. The ACLU-PA's contention arises from an incident involving volunteer Elizabeth Kurian, who was denied entry to observe the canvassing on November 10 by York County's Deputy Director of Elections, under the pretext that a "watcher's certificate" was necessary for such observation. This requirement, according to the ACLU-PA, contradicts the statutory mandate for public access, suggesting that while the Election Code grants certain privileges to political party representatives and candidates, it does not preclude general public observation.

County's Stance and Legal Arguments

In response to the ACLU-PA's allegations, York County solicitor Jonelle Eshbach asserted the county's compliance with the law, citing security and space limitations as justifications for restricting public access to the canvassing process. This stance, however, is challenged by the ACLU-PA, which argues for a broader interpretation of the law that accommodates public observation without compromising the integrity or security of the electoral process. The lawsuit ultimately seeks a court order mandating the York County Board of Elections to allow public observation of ballot canvassing in future elections, starting with the 2024 Primary and General Election.

Implications for Future Elections

This legal battle underscores the ongoing tension between election security and transparency, a debate that has intensified in recent years across the United States. The ACLU-PA's lawsuit against the York County Board of Elections highlights a critical aspect of democratic governance: the public's right to scrutinize and witness the electoral process. As the case progresses, its outcome could set a precedent for how election boards across Pennsylvania and potentially beyond manage public access to the electoral process. This situation invites a broader discussion on the balance between ensuring election integrity and fostering an environment of transparency and trust in the democratic process.