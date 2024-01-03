ACL Digital Celebrates Second Year as Certified Great Place to Work

In a world where the workplace landscape is rapidly changing, one company stands out for its enduring dedication to employee welfare. ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company that specializes in digital product innovation, digital engineering, and digital transformation, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row. This honor signifies the company’s commitment to nurturing a high-trust, inclusive work environment that champions diversity and innovation.

Great Place to Work Certification: A Badge of Honor

The Great Place to Work Certification is an accolade awarded based on an independent assessment by the esteemed Great Place to Work Institute. This assessment evaluates employers on a range of significant factors, including workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. It is deemed as a benchmark for organizations vying to create a positive and engaging work environment.

Employee Feedback: The Pulse of the Organization

More than just numbers on a balance sheet, the employees are the heart and soul of any organization. The certification is awarded based on the consistent experiences reported by employees, emphasising that at ACL Digital, the employee’s voice matters.

Leadership’s Role in Nurturing a Positive Culture

Leading the helm is the company’s CEO, Ramandeep Singh, who expressed pride in receiving this recognition. He attributes this achievement to the company’s unwavering commitment to employee well-being, diversity, inclusion, and fostering a culture of high performance and innovation.

ACL Digital, with headquarters in , is a leader in creating design-led digital experiences, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services. As part of the multinational ALTEN Group, it boasts a global presence spread across 30 countries, employing over 55,000 people. It is companies like ACL Digital that are redefining the corporate landscape, setting a standard for others to follow, and proving that a truly great place to work is one that values its most important asset – its people.