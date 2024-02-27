AC/DC's Global Tour Sellout: A Testament to Their Resurgence Post-Stephen King Collaboration

AC/DC's recent worldwide tour tickets selling out within minutes underscores the band's undiminished appeal, tracing back to an unexpected pivot in their career during the 1980s. Their resurgence is closely linked to their collaboration with author Stephen King for his film 'Maximum Overdrive,' a project that King himself has attributed to his then-cocaine use. Despite the film's failure both critically and commercially, becoming somewhat of a cult classic for all the wrong reasons, it played an instrumental role in rejuvenating AC/DC's career trajectory. The band's involvement in providing a soundtrack for the film, which included both new and older songs, marked a turning point, especially with the success of the track 'Who Made Who.'

Unexpected Collaboration Sparks Resurgence

At a time when AC/DC's career seemed to be in a creative slump, the collaboration with Stephen King for 'Maximum Overdrive' provided an unexpected yet pivotal boost. King, an avid fan of the band, personally requested AC/DC to curate the film's soundtrack. This request led to the inclusion of three new tracks by the band, amongst which was the hit song 'Who Made Who.' The soundtrack's success not only helped the movie gain a certain cult status despite its critical panning but also played a significant role in propelling AC/DC back into the spotlight.

The Creative Process and Its Impact

The experience of working on the soundtrack for 'Maximum Overdrive' was a unique venture for AC/DC. Both Brian Johnson, the band's lead vocalist, and Angus Young, the lead guitarist, have spoken about the novel experience of this project. The process was a departure from their usual way of making music, offering them a fresh perspective and rejuvenating their creative process. The success of the soundtrack, particularly 'Who Made Who,' not only helped the band emerge from a creative rut but also solidified their status in the rock genre, reaching new audiences and reaffirming their legendary status.

Enduring Popularity and Future Implications

The immediate sellout of AC/DC's worldwide tour tickets is a reflection of the band's enduring popularity, which can be traced back to their strategic move to collaborate with Stephen King. This collaboration, although born out of an unconventional and troubled project, proved to be a silver lining, contributing significantly to the band's resurgence. It highlights the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, where sometimes, failure can lead to unexpected success. The band's ability to bounce back and continue to captivate audiences worldwide is a testament to their resilience and adaptability, ensuring their legacy endures.