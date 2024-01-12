Acculon Energy Starts Production of Sodium-ion Battery Modules and Packs

In a significant stride for the sodium-ion battery technology sector, Acculon Energy, the US-based battery system developer and manufacturer, has officially launched the series production of its sodium-ion battery modules and packs. The company is set on expanding its production capacity to 2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by mid-2024, marking a monumental leap in the industry.

Sodium-ion: The Future of Energy Storage

The inaugural line-up of Acculon’s sodium-ion products is meticulously designed to cater to various applications. Available in both small and large modules, these products can be tailored to meet diverse capacities and voltage requirements, offering unparalleled versatility. Acculon Energy’s commitment to safety is demonstrated in their products’ adherence to multiple safety standards, including UL 2271, 2580, 1973, and 9540, as well as compliance with stringent United Nations regulations.

The Journey of Acculon Energy

Since its inception in 2009, Acculon has remained unwavering in its dedication to the research and development of sodium-ion technology. This steadfast commitment has culminated in the commercialization of these innovative battery products. The company’s prime objective is to cater to the growing power demands of its OEM customers by delivering batteries that not only promise durability but also offer substantial value.

A New Era of Sodium-ion Batteries

President Andrew Thomas shed light on the significant advancements in technology readiness and the increased availability of sodium cells over the past two years. He underscored the company’s dedication to rigorous testing and pre-certification trials, ensuring the products’ performance and safety. Acculon Energy’s research on sodium-ion cells has previously unveiled promising findings, hinting at the immense potential for this technology to emerge as a key player in the energy storage market. IDTechEx estimates that the average cell cost for sodium-ion batteries stands at $87/kWh, anticipating further cost reductions by 2030. The capacities announced by various raw material and battery manufacturers suggest a potential surge to over 100 GWh by 2030, predicting a bright future for sodium-ion battery production.