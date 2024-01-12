Accounting Industry Sees Significant Personnel Changes Amidst Growth and Specialization

In a series of significant personnel changes, numerous accounting firms have announced new appointments and promotions, highlighting the ongoing growth and specialization within the industry. Firms continue to refine their expertise, develop their leadership, and expand their presence in various practice areas to better serve their clients and bolster their market standing.

Key Appointments Mark Industry Growth

At Bennett Thrasher in Atlanta, Tim Brunelle and Chris Roane have ascended to the rank of partner within the firm’s tax, dispute resolution, and forensics practices respectively. This move illustrates the firm’s commitment to nurturing in-house talent and strengthening its core competencies in these areas. Concurrently, Aprio, another Atlanta-based firm, has broadened its leadership team with the induction of Mark Armstrong and Jangkeun Han. Armstrong will oversee the national health care practice, while Han will steer the Korean audit practice, reflecting the firm’s drive to diversify and deepen its expertise.

Leadership Changes Reflect Strategy Shifts

George Rendziperis has joined Hancock Askew & Co. in Savannah as the director of state and local tax. This strategic appointment underscores the firm’s focus on expanding its tax practice and solidifying its market position. On a broader scale, these appointments signify the increasing specialization within the accounting industry, as firms strive to outdo competition and deliver exceptional service to their clients. Additionally, David Dunckley has announced his decision to step down from his role as head of Grant Thornton UK, after stabilizing the firm and implementing significant strategy changes. He will be succeeded by Malcolm Gomersall, positioning the firm for a new direction under fresh leadership.

Emphasis on Team Retention and Experience

Further, Hartman Wanzor LLP has rebranded as Hartman Wanzor McNamara LLP with the elevation of Josh McNamara to name partner, along with other promotions and partnership elevations. The firm’s managing partner emphasized the focus on team retention and experience to provide high-touch, personal relationship-driven service to clients. The newly named partner, Josh McNamara, brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, and other newly elevated partners and directors also bring extensive experience to their new roles. This rebranding and elevation signifies the firm’s pledge to celebrate team growth and position them as forward-thinking planners and strategic partners for clients.