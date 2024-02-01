Accolite Digital and Bounteous Merge to Form New Digital Transformation Consultancy

In a significant move heralding a powerful synergy, Accolite Digital and Bounteous have announced their merger, intending to shape the future of digital transformation services. The merger brings together Accolite Digital's mastery in digital engineering, cloud, data, and AI services, and Bounteous' expertise as a digital innovation partner to iconic brands. The financial specifics of the merger remain undisclosed.

Creating a Global Digital Transformation Powerhouse

The newly formed entity, temporarily named Bounteous x Accolite, will be headquartered in Chicago. It will have a robust global presence with offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, employing a talented workforce of approximately 5,000 people. This merger is a strategic move towards becoming a global leader in providing end-to-end digital transformation services.

Aiming High for the Future

With a clear vision for the future, Bounteous x Accolite is targeting to reach $1 billion in revenue within the next five years. Significant growth is anticipated in 2025 and 2026, indicating a promising future for the company. As the helm of the merged entity, Keith Schwartz, CEO of Bounteous, will serve as the CEO, while Leela Kaza, CEO of Accolite, will assume the role of Co-CEO.

Offering a Broad Spectrum of Services

The company is poised to offer a comprehensive array of services, including AI & data, cloud, customer experience & martech, digital commerce, and product engineering solutions. With accreditations and partnerships with major tech firms like Adobe and AWS, Bounteous x Accolite is well-equipped to serve clients across a range of industries, from financial services to healthcare. This merger has garnered support from New Mountain Capital, an investment firm renowned for fostering business growth.