Education

AccessLex Institute and NCBE Join Forces for NextGen Bar Exam

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
AccessLex Institute and NCBE Join Forces for NextGen Bar Exam

AccessLex Institute is set to further its partnership with the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) by providing comprehensive study aids for the forthcoming NextGen bar examination. This new examination format, a significant leap in the legal education arena, is due to be launched in July 2026. The revised structure aims to reflect the evolving curricula of law schools, testing examinees on nine areas of legal doctrine and seven foundational lawyering skills.

Expanding Horizons in Legal Education

As part of its commitment to revolutionizing legal education, AccessLex Institute will develop sample questions for the new exam. These questions will serve as critical learning resources for examinees, law schools, and bar exam preparation programs at the time of the new exam’s launch. The partnership between AccessLex Institute and the NCBE signifies a conscious effort to streamline the examination process, ensuring its systematic, transparent, and collaborative implementation.

The Role of NCBE

The NCBE plays a pivotal role in the nation’s legal education framework, disseminating exam questions to over 100 bar exam preparation programs and law schools nationwide. Through licensing agreements and direct-to-examinee programs, the NCBE ensures that prospective lawyers have access to the requisite resources for comprehensive exam preparation.

Accessible and Affordable Study Aids

Adding value to this collaboration is the BarNow study aids program, which was developed by AccessLex Institute. This program brings high-quality study materials to examinees at an affordable price, reinforcing the shared objective of both organizations: to facilitate the preparation process for candidates taking the bar exam. With nine jurisdictions having already committed to adopting the new examination format, the initiative is poised to usher in a new era in legal education and examination.

Education Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

